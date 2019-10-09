Judge Makes Way For J. Crew Receipt Challenge At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has agreed to toss a proposed class action over J. Crew Group Inc. receipts that allegedly revealed too many credit card digits, paving the way for the suing customer to appeal the rejection of his latest version of the claims to the Third Circuit. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini on Tuesday granted the bid by Ahmed Kamal to change his Sept. 10 dismissal of Kamal’s third amended complaint from without prejudice — which kept the suit in the district court's jurisdiction — to a final order, which makes the case appealable to the Third Circuit....

