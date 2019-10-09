Kessler Topaz, Bernstein Litowitz Win Lead In Kraft Heinz Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP were named co-lead counsel Tuesday in a proposed shareholder class action over a Kraft Heinz Co. stock drop, beating Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Wolf Popper LLP in a contentious battle for the top spot. The two winning firms represent a duo of institutional investors, Sjunde AP-Fonden and Union Asset Management Holding AG, known as the AP7/Union Group, which U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. determined had suffered the largest financial loss due to Kraft Heinz's alleged cover-up of its damaging post-merger cost-cutting practices and...

