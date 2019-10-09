Porn Co. Slams 'Salem Witch Trial Tactics' In Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An adult entertainment company is decrying the use of “Salem witch trial tactics” in a copyright lawsuit over pornographic movies filmed without permission at an artist's rental home in Martha’s Vineyard. In a filing Tuesday, Mile High Distribution Inc. accused Leah Bassett of asking to see tax returns that have no relevance to her lawsuit, which claims the studio infringed her copyrights by filming porn with her artwork in the background. Bassett justified the request by citing a “long-standing suspicion” that the company was engaging in tax evasion, but Mile High said that was not nearly enough to justify her request....

