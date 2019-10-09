AT&T Moves To Dodge Telecom Co.'s Customer Poaching Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- AT&T told an Indiana federal judge that it should be let out of a suit accusing the telecom giant of falsely telling customers it had acquired a smaller company, arguing Tuesday that the court lacks jurisdiction over the telecom giant. Metro Fibernet, an Indiana-based telecommunications company, accused AT&T and a third-party contractor of calling its customers and falsely telling them that AT&T had acquired MetroNet and that they would need to switch their services and upgrade equipment. However, AT&T argued that because it is a Delaware-based corporation that is headquartered in Texas, the Indiana court has no jurisdiction over it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS