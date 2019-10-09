Spirit Aero's Ex-CEO Must Reveal Docs In $50M Benefits Row

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has ordered Spirit AeroSystems' former president and CEO to produce various documents he asserts are privileged in his suit accusing Spirit of unlawfully withholding $50 million in retirement benefits over his alleged violation of a noncompete agreement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell on Tuesday told Larry A. Lawson and investment firm Elliott Associates LP — whose consulting contract with Lawson led to Spirit's noncompete claims — to cough up several of the documents. They had asserted privilege based on arguments the documents contain conversations with their attorneys, they have a common legal interest in the matter...

