Ariz. Official Charged With Smuggling, Selling Kids

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney who serves as the elected assessor of Arizona’s largest county was arrested Tuesday on charges including human smuggling, fraud and the selling of children in his alleged operation of an illegal adoption ring, according to prosecutors in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah. Paul D. Petersen, who purported to assist families with adoptions, allegedly sought out pregnant women in the Marshall Islands, transported them to the U.S. and paid them in exchange for their giving up their newborn children, according to prosecutors in the three states, where he is licensed to practice law. He faces 11 felony counts in Utah, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS