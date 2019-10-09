PE Firm Teams With Tech Co. To Invest $500M In Insurers

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT) -- Private investment firm Varde Partners has formed a joint venture with an insurance technology company founded by former executives from Apollo Global Management and Aflac Inc. that will launch with $500 million to acquire life and retirement businesses across the globe, the companies said Wednesday. The JV between Varde and Agam Capital will acquire, reinsure and manage complex life insurance, annuity and reinsurance assets and businesses, according to a statement. The companies are launching the JV — a name for which was not disclosed — with $500 million in initial investment capital. Between Varde’s investment management expertise and Agam’s proprietary insurance...

