US-Japan Trade Pacts Leave Enforcement Strategy Murky

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The two small-scale trade agreements signed by the U.S. and Japan this week do not contain full-fledged dispute settlement provisions that are typical in other trade pacts, raising uncertainty about how the accords will be enforced. Under the terms of the pacts, the U.S. and Japan vowed to reduce tariffs on a number of agricultural and industrial goods and also agreed to provisions aimed at liberalizing digital trade and cross-border data flows between the two nations. The scope of the deals is limited, but both sides have committed to continuing negotiations for a fuller trade agreement. For now, though, the deals...

