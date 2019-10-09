Costs Of AMC Shows Not Deductible, Texas High Court Told

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Movie theater chain AMC shouldn't be entitled to subtract costs of showing films from its Texas franchise tax liability because it sells services and not goods, a representative for the state's comptroller argued Wednesday before the Texas Supreme Court. Assistant Solicitor General Rance Craft told the state's highest court during oral arguments that a “cost of goods sold” subtraction allowed in Texas statute does not apply to expenses incurred to show movies. Craft urged the justices to overturn an appeals court's decision that awarded the cinema giant a $1.2 million tax refund after holding that movie presentations qualified as tangible personal...

