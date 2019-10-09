DA Rebuts Manafort's Double Jeopardy Bid, Citing Mistrial

Law360, New York (October 9, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance filed a rebuttal Wednesday to Paul Manafort’s double jeopardy dismissal bid in New York state court, reaching for fine-print exceptions to explain why he should face prosecution for the same acts twice. Manafort, a former campaign chair for President Donald Trump, is serving 7½ years in federal prison for two separate convictions: in Washington, D.C., for obstruction and unsanctioned lobbying work, and in Virginia for bank and tax fraud. In his brief, the DA readily admitted that the alleged mortgage fraud charged in the New York indictment covers the same transactions for which a Virginia federal jury handed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS