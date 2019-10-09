EPA's Auto GHG Moves Show Challenge Is Ripe, Enviros Say

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Seeking to allay D.C. Circuit concerns that the Trump administration's decision to revise Obama-era vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards isn't a final, reviewable action, challengers said Wednesday that the feds have already treated the change as final by using the decision to help justify their rule overriding states' ability to set their own standards. At oral arguments last month, a D.C. Circuit panel appeared skeptical that state, green and public interest groups and industry players could sustain their challenge of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's April 2018 technical analysis that called for revising vehicle greenhouse gas standards for model years 2022...

