DOL Chided For Redaction Overkill In $400M Oracle Bias Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The administrative judge hearing the U.S. Department of Labor's race and sex bias suit against Oracle America Inc. this week criticized the agency's contractor bias watchdog for over-redacting investigation notes and ordered it to be more forthcoming. Months after calling "troubling" the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs' January expansion of its sprawling suit, Administrative Law Judge Richard Clark said Monday the agency hasn't fully followed a June order making it turn over notes from interviews with Oracle workers. While some of the OFCCP's redactions are benign, others are "concerning" and make it unfairly hard for Oracle to mount a defense...

