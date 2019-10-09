Fresenius To Pay $5M To Resolve Mass. Medicare Fraud

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Dialysis services company Fresenius has agreed to pay $5.2 million to settle Justice Department allegations stemming from a whistleblower complaint that the company billed Medicare for unnecessary tests on patients. Fresenius allegedly conducted three unnecessary hepatitis B tests on patients it knew to be immune, and then charged Medicare for the cost, in violation of the False Claims Act. According to the government, the tests were ineligible for Medicare reimbursement and the bills for the tests were falsified. “Providers are expected to closely follow Medicare rules and bill properly — nothing more, nothing less,” Andrew Lelling, an attorney with the DOJ, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS