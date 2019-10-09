Worker, Mom 'Brazenly' Poaching Gaming Co.'s Customers

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Illinois' largest video gaming company has accused a marketing employee and his mother of funneling the business' customers to their own venture. Accel Gaming Entertainment LLC's lawsuit claims employee Jason Rowell and his mother are improperly swaying its customers to do business with their family-owned competing company, Action Video Gaming LLC. Rowell still works for Accel, but he is nevertheless violating his non-competition and non-solicitation agreements in a "blatant disregard" for his employment obligations, according to the complaint filed Monday. Accel, which supplies slot machines and video entertainment terminals to bars and betting parlors, is asking a judge to stop Rowell from "brazenly"...

