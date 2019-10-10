$11M ERISA Deal Over Hospital Pension Plan Wins OK

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has given his final approval to an $11.15 million settlement in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action over an embattled retirement plan for hospital workers, rejecting claims that the deal resulted from “naked collusion.” U.S. District Judge William E. Smith said in his order Wednesday that he was satisfied that the agreement between the receiver for the now-insolvent St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island Retirement Plan and the CharterCare Community Board, St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island and Roger Williams Hospital had been reached in good faith. “The fact that the settlement...

