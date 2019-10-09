DOL Revives Construction Co.'s Bid For H-2B Workers

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor revived a construction company's request for H-2B labor certification to hire foreign carpenters in Nebraska, sending the case back to the agency officer to decide whether to approve a shortened time frame for the workers. Administrative Law Judge Jonathan C. Calianos said Tuesday that while Falls Framing LLC hasn't shown that it needs extra workers from Oct. 7 to May 31 next year, as it had originally requested, there is a boost in business from February through May. "I, therefore, find it appropriate to remand this matter to the [certifying officer] to decide whether to grant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS