Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Backs Facebook's Costs Award In Ad Tech IP Row

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld an order requiring B.E. Technology to cough up a portion of the costs Facebook spent fighting a patent suit over targeted ad technology, finding the social media giant was the “prevailing party” in the infringement case.

The Federal Circuit said Facebook qualified as the “prevailing party” in a patent infringement suit after successfully challenging the patent at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. (AP)

In a precedential opinion, the appeals court affirmed a Tennessee federal judge’s decision to award Facebook just over $4,400 in costs in connection with B.E.’s lawsuit, which was dismissed as moot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents