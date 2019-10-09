Cellphone Customers Divided On Automatic Call-Blocking

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Fewer than 40% of U.S. consumers want their mobile providers to automatically block calls from numbers that aren’t in their contacts, according to a new survey — a signal that the public might not be entirely enthused about efforts by the Federal Communications Commission and Congress to crack down on scam robocalls. The poll, which was conducted a few days over the summer by Transaction Network Services, indicates a majority of consumers aren’t ready to have their carrier or mobile device maker auto-block all unwanted calls, the data network supplier concluded Tuesday. The poll came after the FCC voted in June to allow wireless...

