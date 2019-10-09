McDermott Taps Ex-Skadden Atty As Bankruptcy Co-Chair

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has hired a pair of attorneys to bolster its bankruptcy practice, naming former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Felicia Perlman as co-chair of its restructuring and insolvency group and adding Brad Giordano from King & Spalding LLP. Perlman will serve as co-chair of McDermott's restructuring and insolvency group, alongside Timothy Walsh and Jeffrey Reisner, in Chicago, the firm announced on Tuesday. The hirings are the latest moves by McDermott to build up its restructuring practice. The firm announced late last month that it had nabbed Reisner from Irell & Manella LLP, where he headed...

