Ex-Goldman Coder Loses Appeal Of Data Theft Conviction

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court rejected former Goldman Sachs programmer Sergey Aleynikov's latest appeal of his conviction over claims he stole the financial giant's computer code for its high-frequency trading platform, finding no double jeopardy bar to the prosecution. In the latest setback in his nearly decadelong legal odyssey, the mid-level New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, First Department on Tuesday rebuffed Aleynikov's argument that his prosecution for unlawful use of computer code violated the state's double jeopardy law because it was duplicative of federal charges brought under the National Stolen Property Act. Aleynikov spent a year in prison on...

