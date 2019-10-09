Chemical Co. Coughs Up Back Pay To Fired H-1B Engineer

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Chemical company ME Global Inc. has surrendered over $190,000 in back pay to a former employee on a specialty occupation visa after the company failed to notify the government the worker had been fired, the Labor Department said Tuesday. The Minnesota company, a unit of global construction company ME Elecmetal Inc., forked over $190,357 in back wages and interest to Canadian citizen Petar Peric, compensating him for the time between when ME Global let him go — without notifying the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as required — and when he finally returned to Canada over two years later. The U.S....

