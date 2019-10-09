Conn. Fits Teva Stock-Drop Suit Better Than Pa., Judge Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed investor class action against Teva Pharmaceuticals will be moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut, where it will join other investor suits over the drugmaker's alleged price-fixing after a Philadelphia federal judge said the suit was not sufficiently tied to antitrust multidistrict litigation in his district. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond said Tuesday that the lawsuit currently being led by the Employees' Retirement System of the City of St. Petersburg was better off being tried in Connecticut, where other class actions against Teva over similar conduct had been consolidated and were being led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board....

