Chinese Chemical Co.'s Ch. 15 Petition Approved

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Chinese milk powder and chemical company facing a suit over $83 million it allegedly owes an Asia-focused hedge fund has won U.S. bankruptcy protection after a New York federal court recognized its Chinese insolvency proceedings. On Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles granted Reward Science and Technology Industry Co. Ltd. Chapter 15 recognition after objections raised by hedge fund BFAM Asian Opportunities Master Fund LP and other noteholders were resolved. BFAM, which is managed by Hong Kong-based BFAM Partners Ltd., asked a New York State court in August for a judgment against Reward, a producer of both dairy products and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS