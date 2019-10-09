What Your Practice Needs To Know About Telehealth

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A monitoring sock that lets newborns go home from intensive care sooner. An internet-connected tablet that keeps diabetes patients out of the hospital. Innovations like these offer the promise of easing burdens on an overloaded health-care system while meeting patients where they are through technology. Such medical care with a remote component, commonly referred to as telemedicine, sits at the intersection of telecommunications and health care policy, raising questions about how policymakers will square new innovations with old regulatory systems. “It’s a very strong area of growth in the marketplace and thus should be a very strong area of growth for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS