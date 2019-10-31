State-Legal Pot Cos. Held Back By Federal Immigration Laws

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Marijuana is one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S., but federal prohibitions may be impeding economic gains by discouraging foreign investments and preventing domestic companies from hiring foreign workers. Legal cannabis businesses have been blossoming in states where the drug has been legalized, collectively bringing in more than $1.3 billion in state tax revenues last year alone, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. However, federal immigration laws have yet to catch up — seven years after Colorado and Washington became the first states to vote to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2012. Green card holders who take...

