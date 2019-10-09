LA Residents Get OK On $32M Gas Bill Overcharge Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (October 9, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California judge gave final approval Wednesday to a $32.5 million deal that resolves allegations that the City of Los Angeles overcharged 1.3 million residents millions of dollars by illegally including unrelated state fees when calculating the gas user tax added to their natural gas bills. At a short hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Ann I. Jones signed off on the class settlement after overruling some Los Angeles residents’ objections that part of the settlement fund will pay a $400,000 cy pres award to the Alliance for Children’s Rights and that the city will have up to three...

