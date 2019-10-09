Shell Beats Gas Station Manager's Joint Employer OT Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has upheld Shell Oil's quick victory in a case blaming the energy giant for wage-and-hour violations, saying the gas station manager who sued Shell couldn't show the company was his joint employer. The three-judge panel said Tuesday that Billy R. Henderson, who managed Shell-branded gas stations operated by Danville Petroleum Inc., couldn't show he had an employment relationship with Equilon Enterprises LLC, which does business as Shell Oil Products US. Although Danville had an agreement with Shell that imposed certain requirements on how Danville ran the Shell-branded stations, the judges said that did not make Shell a...

