Bad Juror Claim Can't Undo Pa. Doc's Med Mal Trial Win

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-affiliated pediatrician of causing a child’s rare and serious skin disorder, rejecting the patient’s request for a new trial because a juror failed to disclose she was a former UPMC physician. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld an Allegheny County jury’s decision to clear Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela of malpractice in a suit accusing him of negligently prescribing Lamictal, an anti-epilepsy drug, to treat patient Robert Kirksey Jr.’s seizure disorder, which caused the 12-year-old child in 2007 to develop Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a serious...

