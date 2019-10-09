Del. Justices Deny Review Of Geico Class PIP Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Geico's bid for it to reconsider a lower court's August certification of a class action challenging the company's auto insurer caps on personal injury payouts, ruling there are no "exceptional" issues that merit midcase review. In a brief order, a three-justice panel rejected Geico's argument that review of the Delaware Superior Court's decision to certify the class was warranted, ruling that "the case is not exceptional, review of the order will not terminate the litigation and the potential benefits of interlocutory review do not outweigh the inefficiency, disruption, and probable costs caused by an...

