3 Policy Developments To Watch As US-China Divide Grows

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. and Chinese officials are to meet again Thursday to continue trade negotiations. But, even if an agreement is reached on tariffs and market access to China, don’t be deceived: Beneath the surface there are greater forces pulling the countries further apart. Beyond the trade war, the U.S. and China are engaged in a broader strategic competition, including over technology, motivated by concerns that China is closing the gap with the U.S. in advanced technologies, such as 5G, that have significant national security as well as commercial implications. In the coming days and weeks, the Trump administration is set to respond...

