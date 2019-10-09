Lamenting 'Inequitable' Result, 3rd Circ. Allows Deportation

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday grudgingly refused to block the deportation of a Guinea citizen who overstayed his American visa after fleeing his native country’s violence, staying faithful to a legal system the panel acknowledged could generate “inequitable” results at times. The three-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to Ansoumane Diabate, who escaped political unrest in Guinea and was detained after nearly two decades in America while checking in with immigration officials under a supervision order that extended his stay. The court rejected Diabate's appeal argument that his notice to appear for deportation proceedings lacked a date and time and was...

