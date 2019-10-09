Comcast Can't Pause Xfinity Infringement Suit Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An infringement case challenging Comcast's Xfinity platform will move forward in U.S. district court while the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office considers reviewing the same patent, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele said he'll reconsider the issue after the USPTO has made a decision. "In this case, the court exercises its discretion and finds that the more prudent course of action is to deny the request without prejudice to be revisited if the USPTO takes up review," he said. Online streaming service WhereverTV is suing Comcast for allegedly cutting into the smaller competitor's...

