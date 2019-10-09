Feds Want Wives' Testimony Out Of Ecuador Bribery Case

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to exclude testimony from the wives of four alleged co-conspirators of a former financial adviser charged with bribing Ecuadorian oil officials when he goes on trial next week in Miami, calling it a waste of time. In its motion, the government said counsel for the four husbands, each of whom it says has pled guilty to conduct related to the charges against defendant Frank Chatburn Ripalda, have told the prosecution that each of the four spouses would assert marital communications privilege if called to testify in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS