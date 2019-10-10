DOJ Pans Ex-Bumble Bee CEO's Bid To Nix Witness' New Info

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors rebuked a former Bumble Bee Foods CEO’s bid to exclude an alleged co-conspirator's statements from an upcoming criminal price-fixing trial, telling a California federal judge that a witness remembering more information is an "everyday occurrence" that the ex-executive has turned into "another baseless attack on the government." The government urged U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in a filing Tuesday to throw out Christopher Lischewski's request, arguing that prosecutors did not act improperly when they obtained inculpatory statements made by Stephen Hodge, a former StarKist senior vice president of sales, during a pretrial interview last week. Prosecutors did not disclose...

