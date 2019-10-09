$8B Philly Risperdal Verdict Ripe For Reduction, Experts Say

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- After a Philadelphia jury walloped a Johnson & Johnson unit this week with $8 billion in punitive damages in a first-of-its-kind trial over the antipsychotic drug Risperdal, experts say they expect the verdict, which weighed in at nearly 5,000 times larger than an initial $1.75 million compensatory damage award in the case, to be scaled back on appeal. Experts said that the award, which came on claims that J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. consciously disregarded the risk that Risperdal could cause breast growth in adolescent boys, ran against the weight of U.S. Supreme Court precedent generally limiting the ratio of punitive...

