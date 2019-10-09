Arizona CBD Biz Nabs $50M In Funding From NY Hedge Fund

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Integrated CBD, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based supplier of cannabidiol products, said Wednesday that it has received $50 million via a mixture of equity and debt investment from an undisclosed New York-based hedge fund. The Series A equity round sees an unnamed New York hedge fund providing $50 million to Integrated CBD using a combination of debt and equity financing, according to a statement. Though the identity of the hedge fund was not disclosed, the press release did note that it manages about $7.4 billion in assets. Integrated CBD operates roughly 10,000 acres of hemp-producing land in the U.S. and sells cannabidiol, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS