Prison Guards' $114M Wage Verdict Stands, Mo. Panel Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate court has let stand a $114 million jury award to a group of state prison officers who successfully claimed they were stiffed on pay for tasks they performed before and after shifts, saying the time they spent on those duties wasn't insignificant enough to justify the state not paying them. A three-judge panel for the Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously upheld a jury verdict and judgment in favor of named plaintiff Thomas Hootselle and members of the Missouri Corrections Officers Association who sued the state's Department of Corrections over allegations they were improperly denied pay for...

