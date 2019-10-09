Qualcomm Says Intel PTAB Petitions Lack Key Definition

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board appeared skeptical Wednesday of Qualcomm's argument that an Intel petition challenging its patent covering a power amplifier should fail because the petition didn’t include a proposed meaning for a key term. Jones Day attorney Matthew Johnson made the argument during a two-hour hearing, saying that Intel Corporation did not offer what it believes would be a correct definition of the term "power tracker," which the attorney said is a PTAB requirement. Intel instead refers in a footnote in the petition to how Apple defined those claims in an International Trade Commission proceeding also involving Qualcomm....

