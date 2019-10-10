Repeated Allegations Kill Canon FCA Suit, Texas Judge Says

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court tossed a False Claims Act suit accusing Canon of bilking the federal government, saying that a woman's claims are based on publicly disclosed allegations that were already resolved in a separate suit. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen on Wednesday rejected whistleblower Stephanie Schweizer's argument that the FCA's public disclosure bar, which blocks whistleblower suits based on information previously made public, should not apply to her case, which accuses Canon of overcharging the government for copiers and other services. In agreeing with Magistrate Judge Frances H. Stacy's August recommendation to grant Canon's dismissal bid, Hanen said that...

