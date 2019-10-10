Domino's Pizza Franchisee Reaches Deal In Driver Wage Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois Domino's Pizza franchisee has agreed to pay roughly $800,000 to settle a collective action accusing it of underpaying pizza delivery drivers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Lead plaintiff Samantha Young and more than 100 other plaintiffs on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal judge to grant preliminary approval of a settlement that would resolve nearly two years of litigation over whether the franchisee, Rolling in the Dough Inc., broke the law by effectively paying those drivers less than minimum wage after car costs, uniforms and untipped in-store work was taken into account. The deal was reached after...

