Lawmakers Urge NBA To Cut China Ties Over Hong Kong Row

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged the NBA on Wednesday to suspend its operations in China, marking the latest development in a fracas kicked off by a general manager's tweet last week in support of ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong. In a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the legislators — including former diplomat Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — slammed the league's response to an Oct. 4 tweet by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who shared a picture with text saying, "Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."...

