Kraft Dodges Suit Over ‘No Preservatives’ Capri Sun Label

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action claiming Kraft Heinz Food Co. falsely advertised its Capri Sun drinks as preservative-free, saying the complaint failed to show that Kraft uses an artificial form of citric acid. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras found that while named plaintiffs Katrina Tarzian and Senia Hardwick’s complaint listed the ways citric acid can be made artificially and alleged it would be more economical for Kraft to use those methods, they never actually claimed Kraft uses them. Without making that connection, the claims fail to allege any deception on Kraft’s part, Judge Kocoras...

