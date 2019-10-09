PG&E Judge Clears Way For Rival Ch. 11 Plans

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge Wednesday terminated Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 reorganization plan, clearing the path for a competing plan by PG&E bondholders just two days after attorneys for Northern California wildfire victims told him the utility's plan wouldn't make them whole. "The risk that debtors' plan will not be confirmable for some reason is not worth turning away a viable alternative," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali wrote in his order granting the official committee of tort claimants — which includes victims of the Northern California wildfires — and the ad hoc committee of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS