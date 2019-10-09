Gerber Sales Rep Tells Jury Co. Fired Her After Pregnancy

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A former Gerber Products Co. sales representative suing the baby products giant and its parent Nestle for disability discrimination told a California federal jury on Wednesday she was "in shock" when supervisors fired her just weeks after she told them she was pregnant. Kelly Jones testified that she worked for Gerber as a pediatric nutrition representative from 2013 to 2017, helping sell baby formula and other products to hospitals and health care providers, including facilities with newborn intensive care units. Jones said that she excelled at the job, winning at least three corporate awards in 2016 and ranking in the top 10...

