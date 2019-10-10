AT&T Affiliate Says Telecoms Owe $3M In Carrier Fees

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications and another telecom company owe more than $3 million in unpaid call transfer fees that they have racked up over the last two years but refused to pay, according to a suit filed in a New York federal court. Teleport Communications America, or TCG, told the court Wednesday that aside from the $3.2 million in unpaid fees, it needs an injunction ordering the companies to start ponying up, since they’re still enrolled in TCG’s services. “If defendants are allowed to continue avoiding the payment of originating switched access charges, TCG will be forced to initiate multiple legal...

