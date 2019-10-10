Covington & Burling, Latham Lead UCB's $2B Ra Pharma Buy

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT) -- Belgium's UCB, advised by Covington & Burling, unveiled plans Thursday to snap up Latham & Watkins-led clinical stage biotech company Ra Pharma in a $2.1 billion deal, as UCB looks to bolster its potential in the rare disease space. UCB expects the takeover of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. to bring a proprietary chemistry platform that seeks to develop new therapies for treating serious diseases, according to a statement. "Ra Pharma is an excellent strategic fit addressing multiple areas of UCB's patient value growth strategy. Upon closing, the acquisition will add to our strong internal growth opportunities — six potential product launches in...

