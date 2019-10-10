2 Giuliani Associates Arrested On Campaign Finance Charges

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Two associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two other men were charged with campaign finance violations in an indictment made public Thursday that alleges attempts to gain influence in the U.S. for Ukrainian officials and a Russian businessman. The Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were already under scrutiny in the U.S. House of Representatives’ inquiry into claims that Giuliani helped pressure the Ukrainian government into aiding Trump in the 2020 election. The indictment alleges violations of campaign finance disclosure laws involving straw donors used to funnel Russian money into U.S. elections and deceptive filing tactics to...

