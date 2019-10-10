Giuliani Associates Get Bail After Campaign Finance Arrests

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Two associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani were granted bail Thursday after being charged with campaign finance violations alongside two other men in an indictment that alleges attempts to gain influence in the U.S. for Ukrainian officials and a Russian businessman. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announces campaign finance charges against two Rudy Giuliani associates and two other men on Thursday in New York. (Getty) The Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were already under scrutiny in the U.S. House of Representatives’ inquiry into claims that Giuliani helped pressure the Ukrainian government into aiding Trump in the 2020 election....

