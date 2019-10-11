Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brooks, Orrick, Sheppard Win Awards For Gender Diversity

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Brooks Kushman PC, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP have been awarded for the stand-out gender diversity and inclusion in their leadership and IP groups.

ChIPs Awards Diversity In Leadership And IP

Highest Scores

Brooks Kushman

Orrick

Sheppard Mullin

Other Notable Firms

Arnold & Porter

Baker McKenzie

Baker Botts

DLA Piper

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

Perkins Coie

The Honor Roll Awards are handed out by ChIPs, a nonprofit focused on women in technology, law and policy, in a partnership with Diversity Labs. Of the 48 firms that responded to a survey, these three came...

