GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general released long-awaited draft regulations on how companies should implement the state's landmark consumer privacy law, and President Donald Trump signed executive orders that require agencies to publish all informal guidance and limit its use in enforcement. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Calif. AG Releases Consumer Data Privacy Regulations California's attorney general on Thursday rolled out long-awaited draft regulations on how companies should implement the state's landmark consumer privacy law, including guidance on how to respond to consumer data requests and how to avoid discriminating against consumers....

